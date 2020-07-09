‘PHP taking swift action against anti-social elements’

LAHORE:Following the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir and the directions of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Additional IG Zafar Iqbal Awan, swift action is being taken against the anti-social elements for the protection of lives and properties of people on roads.

According to the fortnightly performance report issued by the PHP headquarters issued, PHP served the public on roads with determination and helped the public in many ways. In order to increase efficiency of the department, different branches of PHP did projects under different heads.

It lodged 617 cases upon violation of traffic laws, 351 cases upon possessing illegal weapons and displaying arms, and 162 cases of drugs. PHP officials seized 1,749 litre alcohol, more than 36 kilo chars and 900 grams hashish. Thirteen illegal Kalashnikovs, 21 rifles, 13 guns, 101 pistols, 22 cartridges, 30 magazine and 1,348 bullets were seized.

Officials also arrested 69 proclaimed offenders and 10 court absconders. PHP provided services to 519 travellers besides reuniting 14 missing children with their parents. As many as 374 temporary encroachments were removed.

PHP Additional IG Captain (r) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that officials of PHP are continuing their duties with diligence in the wake of coronavirus pandemic even without caring about their own lives.