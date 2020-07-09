close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
July 9, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar offers condolences

Lahore

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family. The CM directed that the injured should be provided with best treatment facilities. He has sought a report from the administration on the accident.

