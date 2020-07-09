CM Usman Buzdar offers condolences

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family. The CM directed that the injured should be provided with best treatment facilities. He has sought a report from the administration on the accident.