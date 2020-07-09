Bail rejection: Jang Group workers term LHC verdict disappointing

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang Group protesting against the illegal detention of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Wednesday termed verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC) disappointing.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the protesters said that the LHC had rejected the bail application of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a case that did not come under the jurisdiction of NAB.

Speaking on the occasion, senior journalists, including Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali and others said what would be the justification for the prolonged detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman if the case was decided in his favour.

They quoted constitutional experts and said there was no justification for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in this 34 years old property case but still, he had been detained for the last 119 days.

The workers said they considered the LHC decision as extremely painful and disappointing.

They appealed to the chief justice Supreme Court to take notice of the situation and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who was being kept in detention.

The protesters said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has not committed any wrong and he should have been granted the bail long before.

They said the government was using NAB for the political victimization of opponents and free media. however, they said, it could not stop Jang Group from reporting the truth.