Pakistan gives Jadhav chance to appeal death sentence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has enacted an ordinance to provide opportunity to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to file a review petition against his sentence and conviction, state media reported.

This was stated by Director General South Asia at the Foreign Office Zahid Hafeez and Additional Attorney General of Pakistan Ahmad Irfan while addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The DG South Asia said a petition for review and reconsideration can be filed by Jadhav, his legally authorised representative or a consular officer of the Indian High Commission at Islamabad High Court. Hafeez said Pakistan has offered to assist in arranging legal representative for the RAW agent.

The DG South Asia said Pakistan has repeatedly written to the Indian High Commission inviting it to initiate the process of review and reconsideration of the sentence and conviction of Jadhav.

He said instead of using dilatory tactics and playing politics over the issue, India should follow the due legal course and cooperate with the courts in Pakistan to give effect to the judgment of the International Court of Justice.

Hafeez said Pakistan is fully cognisant of its international obligations and committed to implement the ICJ judgment on Jadhav. Responding to a question, the DG South Asia said that Pakistan has offered second consular access to India. He said we have also offered a meeting of Jadhav with his wife and father as well.

The DG South Asia said that India has been committing state terrorism within Pakistan. He said: “We have shared evidence with the international community in this regard which also recognises that India has become a source of terrorism. We will continue to expose true Indian face before the world.”