Khairpur Police recover seven abducted persons

SUKKUR: Khairpur police recovered seven abducted persons on Tuesday. SSP Khairpur Captain Ameer Saud Magsi said that a gang of dacoits, led by Ahmado Nariajo, had, from the limits of Faiz Muhammed Bhido Police Station of Katcha area, abducted seven labourers who were working in a mangoes orchard of Amanullah Odho. He said the police immediately reached the spot and sealed off all exit and entrance routes to ensure safe recovery of the abductees. After an encounter, the police got freed all seven abductees when dacoits were shifting them to another place. He said that an operation was underway to eliminate the criminals who have made hideouts in the Katcha areas of Khairpur. He said that Barkat Manghanhar, Saeed Mirani, Khalid Pirzado and four others were among the recovered abductees. Meanwhile, SSP Khairpur after reviewing the law and order situation in Khairpur issued transfer and postings of at least 10 Station House Officers.