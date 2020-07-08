FPCCI stresses on ECO tourism

ISLAMABAD: Having one of the world’s richest regions in terms of historical and cultural heritage along with echoing memories of the ancient Silk Road, promotion of tourism among Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) members was a must, an official said on Tuesday.

“Despite various activities and events on tourism, the ECO region still lacks a comprehensive regional strategy for sustainable tourism development,” said Shaikh Sultan Rehman, Vice President, Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry of Pakistan (FPCCI), during a key meeting.

The Specialized Committee Meeting of Tourism of ECO Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ECO-CCI) was held via video link and attended by representatives of the Chambers of Commerce & Industry of member countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and ECO Secretariat.

Rehman said in order to utilise the great potential of the region, diversification and easement of tourism activities, availability of quality services and visibility of the area was a necessary requirement.

The FPCCI was also represented by Sohail Lashari Convener and Ismail Suttar Member ECO-CCI Specialized Committee on Tourism (Pakistan Chapter).