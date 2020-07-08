MQM-P, PTI slam K-Electric for power outages, overbilling

Showing their anger at the K-Electric for prolonged load-shedding and overbilling in Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demanded an end to the utility’s monopoly on power generation, transmission and distribution.

The MQM-P announced holding a sit-in outside the parliament in Islamabad if the KE did not end load-shedding and overbilling, while the PTI reiterated its plan to move the apex court against the power company.

MQM-P

The MQM-P on Tuesday said the party would organise a sit-in outside the parliament in Islamabad against the “atrocities of the power supply company” if it did not stop “tormenting the residents of Karachi”.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad, MQM-P deputy convenor Aamir Khan said the party leadership had several times met the KE management to discuss the suffering of the residents but to no avail.

“The residents of Karachi are fed up with the persistent load-shedding and excessive billing,” said Khan, who was accompanied by party leaders, including Kunwar Naveed Jamil, federal minister Aminul Haque, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Faisal Sabzwari, Khwaja Izharul Hasan, Abdul Waseem and Zahid Masnoori.

Khan said the KE had been deceiving consumers on the pretext of shortfall of electricity. He said that localities of Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, New Karachi, Nazimabad, Landhi, Korangi, Malir were among the worst hit by the KE’s unannounced load-shedding and overbilling. “The KE did not follow any rule and works above the law, while taking the government authorities and the legal framework for granted,” he said.

PTI

The PTI continued its protest outside the KE office on the second day where its leader demanded of the power supply company to end unannounced load-shedding and overbilling.

Sindh Assembly opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said the KE has turned itself into “the killer electric”. He reiterated the party’s plan to move the Supreme Court against the power company.

“We demand the chief justice to take a suo moto notice according to Article 184 of the constitution,” he said. “The KE must take responsibility for endangering the lives of the citizens due to incidents of electrocution. We will not end the sit-in before the issues are resolved and we are given a positive response in writing.”

PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh said the KE looted the hard-earned money of Karachiites in billions and the power utility in return subjected them to load-shedding. “The KE K is responsible for the causalities occurring from the heatwave,” he said. PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman alleged “the KE is a product of Pakistan Peoples Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari” and the people were suffering because of this company. “More electric companies must be brought in the market and a choice must be given to the people.”

He demanded of PM Imran Khan to send the relevant ministers to Karachi and order them to discuss the issues with the Karachi-based PTI lawmakers.