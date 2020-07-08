This refers to the letter 'Making the cut' (June 23) by Arif Majeed. The writer has suggested game-changing ideas to cut costs and inject more resources into the ailing economy. The budget is a typical run-of-the-mill type of document, though not as much irrelevant as inferred by the writer. There was a need to invest in manufacturing for import substitution and provide the impetus for exports.

The reduction of the budget on higher education goes against the manifesto of the ruling party. By re-engineering and reorganization the government can bring about a turn-around of the state of the economy.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad