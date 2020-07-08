Dr Yasmin Yasmin reviews health initiatives

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting of his department officials to review the progress of the ongoing development initiatives as well as the distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards and its feedback at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan, SHME Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and officials of the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company attended the meeting.

Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti apprised the minister of the progress on development projects initiated by the government. The minister directed the officials to complete the development projects within the stipulated deadlines. She said that the Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, Institute of Urology Rawalpindi and Nishter II Hospital Multan will be completed in time.

While directing the officials to bring more hospitals on panel for Sehat Insaf Card holders, the minister said. “The government employees will be able to avail the free healthcare services through Sehat Insaf Cards. The performance of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company is being continuously monitored. No laxity in provision of services for Sehat Insaf Cards holders will be acceptable. The credit of free access to healthcare for the common man goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the minister said.