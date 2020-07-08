Banks barred from service charges on govt utilities

LAHORE:State Bank of Pakistan has barred all the banks for service charges on all types of government utilities.

After the launch of e-challan by the traffic police, complaints were being received that various small banking centres were receiving service charges for collecting challans. A letter was written by the chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore to State Bank of Pakistan to abolish additional tax levied on electronic challan payment. SBP has issued a letter in this regard to stop charging extra tax from the citizens.

ACE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Lahore A Region, arrested three persons on different charges in the City. The ACE conducted a trap raid in Lahore and arrested Communication and Works Head Clerk Javaid red handed taking money from a citizen to register his firm with C&W Department Punjab. In another operation, ACE Lahore A arrested Khuram Shoukat on charges of making bogus documents to grasp the property of a widow located at Johar Town, Lahore. The charges were proved in an investigation by ACE. He had been a proclaimed offender for the last many years along with seven other co-accused in that case. Meanwhile, ACE arrested Imran Arshad, building inspector, Shalimar zone, Lahore, on charges of supporting a person in constructing a commercial plaza illegally.

ACE Lahore A Regional Director Ahmer Sohail Kaifi said that special teams have been constituted to arrest corrupt elements. On the directions of ACE Punjab director general, a special campaign is going to arrest the corrupt elements especially the proclaimed offenders without any discrimination.

character certificates: Lahore police are providing welfare-oriented services to the citizens along with curbing the criminals from society.

On the directions of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, citizens are being providing with the facilities of character and verification certificates. Character Certificate Branch of Lahore Police issued 1,382 character and 531 verification certificates to the applicants during the month of June. As many as 325 applications were submitted by citizens at Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations office, 979 at Facilitation Centre of Gulberg, 243 at Iqbal Town, 233 at Greater Iqbal Park whereas 14 applications were submitted at the recently inaugurated Facilitation Center of Bahria Town. Moreover, 119 applications were submitted at Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz as well. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that citizens are being provided with 14 services, including police character certificate, verificationand registration of employees and tenants, and renewal of driving license, under one-roof at the Khidmat centres.