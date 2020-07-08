Pakistan can’t beat England: Basit

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Basit Ali has joined the brigade of experts who think Pakistan have almost no chance of winning against England due to the vast difference in experience of both the sides.

Days after Saeed Ajmal said it would be a miracle if Azhar Ali’s men won even a single Test in the upcoming series, Basit echoed similar sentiments.

“Pakistan’s performance in England has always been good. The team drew two series there in the recent past. Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Yasir Shah did well there but the former two are now in the management. They can’t play anymore and this team is inexperienced.

“I would obviously want Pakistan to win in England but realistically speaking it is very difficult. If they won even one match, it would be a major success,” he said.

Basit also commented on Younis’ addition to Misbah’s backroom staff, saying that the former’s influence was already showing.

“Younis has only just joined team management. It will be difficult to judge him on the basis of just one series but just his presence will make it easier for our batsmen. Even in the practice match I noticed the effect of his presence,” he said.

Regarding fan-favourite Fawad Alam, Basit said that he may not get a chance right away.

“I think that Fawad will not be given a chance right now. There is a lot of time but in my opinion Iftikhar Ahmed will be preferred,” he added.