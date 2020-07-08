Adviser says 24,785 passengers arrived at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir on Tuesday said around 24,785 passengers arrived in the country through the Bacha Khan International Airport on 162 flights.

He was talking to reporters during his visit to Bacha Khan International Airport where he was briefed by Airport Manager Ubaid-ur-Rahman Abbasi about the arrangements being made for the arrival and departure of passengers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ajmal Wazir said that 14 bodies of overseas Pakistanis had been brought back to the country, which brought the tally to 78. The adviser said that well-trained medical staff, including 13 doctors, had been deputed at the airport who were regularly monitoring and providing health facilities to incoming and outgoing passengers. He added that since April 48,190 persons including the airport staff had been screened. He said that as per standard operating procedures the entry of non-passengers had been banned to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Ajmal Wazir said that a total of 200 hospitals across the province had been reserved for corona, adding that the newly built Women and Children Hospital Charsadda and Nishatarabad Hospital would soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.