HEC asked to release minutes of meeting

PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan Tenure Track Faculty Association (APTTA) has asked the Higher Education Commission to release minutes of its 36th meeting.

In a statement, the association’s joint sectary Dr Kawsar Ali supported the stance of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA). He added the TTS faculty was appointed on challenging terms.

He said that TTS academicians met the challenges as they were believed to be the driving force for uplifting the ranking of their respective universities.