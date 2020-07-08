close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
July 8, 2020

HEC asked to release minutes of meeting

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 8, 2020

PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan Tenure Track Faculty Association (APTTA) has asked the Higher Education Commission to release minutes of its 36th meeting.

In a statement, the association’s joint sectary Dr Kawsar Ali supported the stance of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA). He added the TTS faculty was appointed on challenging terms.

He said that TTS academicians met the challenges as they were believed to be the driving force for uplifting the ranking of their respective universities.

Latest News

More From Peshawar