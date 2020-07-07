Private school fee case: School fee hike notification corrected, court informed

LAHORE: The Punjab education department Monday informed the Lahore High Court that the notification regarding 8 percent increase in fee of private schools had been corrected to 5 percent in line with Supreme Court 2019 judgment.

Chief executive officer (education) Zahid Akhtar presented a report regarding decision of district registration authority and stated that the impugned notification had been taken back and schools charging monthly fee above Rs4,000 would reissue vouchers to the students.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi was hearing a contempt petition moved by Nida Aslam and dozens of other students of Lahore Grammar and Beaconhouse Schools, seeking action against the government authorities for failing to implement a 2019 judgment of the Supreme Court on fee structure. Petitioners’ counsel Safdar

Shaheen Pirzada alleged that the respondent schools were charging fee in violation of the judgment and had been causing threats of dire consequences through written notices, text messages and emails to the parents in case of failure to submit the required fee. He said under SC 2019 judgment, private schools were permitted to enhance fee only 5 percent annually but they whimsically increased it to 8 percent in connivance with education authorities.

He asked the court to initiate proceedings against the contemnors, including secretary schools education, and punish them under contempt of court law. Justice Sethi adjourned the hearing and sought final arguments from all parties to the case.