Audio, video track launched

LAHORE:Renowned singer, music composer and producer, Zubair Ilyas, has launched audio and video track of his new single “Channa” under the banner of his music studio established in Singapore, named “Zubair Ilyas Studios Singapore”.

Zubair Ilyas has sung, composed and recorded his new single “Channa” for his considerable fans in Pakistan, Singapore, Malaysia, etc. Zubair Ilyas has formally acquired Master’s Degree in Music from London School of Arts & Music. He has been performing with Bengali, Nepali, Malaysian and Thai music artists on the international music front. The Audio and video track of his new song “Channa” is available on his social media website “YouTube” and all other online music stores and music applications.