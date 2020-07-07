Dr Sarfraz ITU new VC

Dr Sarfraz Khurshid has joined Information Technology University (ITU) Lahore as the new Vice Chancellor. Prof Dr Sarfraz Khurshid holds a PhD in Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. He has done his undergraduate in Mathematics and Computer Science from Imperial College (London), UK and read Part III of the Mathematical Tripos at Trinity College Cambridge, UK. Previously, Dr Khurshid served as Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin.