Mon Jul 06, 2020
Our Correspondent
Experts give lectures at AFP seminar

Sports

Our Correspondent
ISLAMABAD: Two renowned experts from Singapore and Indonesia delivered lectures in the online seminar on “Strength and Conditioning” being organised by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF).

Coaches and sports professionals of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are taking part in the online course.

Veeramani Chidambaram, senior lecturer from Singapore, and Ria Lumintuarso, Director Area Development Centre of Indonesia, were the lecturers who shared their expertise with the participants.

In the second day’s concluding session, General Secretary Afghanistan Athletic Federation Ms Rowina Amiri thanked the lecturers and the organisers.

