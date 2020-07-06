1,341 cases registered over SOPs violations

LAHORELahore police registered 1,341 cases and sealed 2,002 shops on SOPs violations during the last two days.

Police checked 2,292 markets and bazaars and 54,676 shops. Police gave warning to 43,586 shopkeepers. SSP Operations Lahore also directed the staff deployed at front desk to follow the SOPs and delay in registering online complaints would not be tolerated.

Over 19,000 shops sealed on violations of SOPs since June 6: The inspector general of police Punjab has directed the field officers to personally supervise the observance of precautions in field areas and lay focus on implementation of the SOPs so that precious lives of citizens may be saved from coronavirus.

The IG was informed in a meeting held on Sunday that around 172,948 shops had been checked since June 6 across the province. As many as 19,744 shops have been sealed on violation of the SOPs since then. Around 239,805 motorcycles, 76,161 vehicles and 48,335 public service vehicles were checked, from them, 107,848 vehicles, motorcycles and public service vehicles were fined by civil administration on violation of the government instructions.

Likewise, with respect to implementation of the SOPs, 258,105 citizens were intercepted for checking and 23,664 persons were fined by civil administration on violation of the SOPs.

A day back, 4,900 shops were inspected across the province and 396 were sealed, the meeting was told. Likewise, 6,610 motorcycles, 1,972 vehicles and 1,367 public service vehicles were checked and upon violation of SOPs, the civil administration imposed fines on 4,545 vehicles and motorcycles.

Collectively, 5,781 citizens were checked and 409 fined by civil administration on violation of the SOPs.

Dolphin Force told to ensure effective patrolling: DIG Operations Lahore Ishfaq Ahmed Khan has directed the Dolphin Force to ensure effective patrolling in the crime-prone area to control the street crime.

He said that Dolphin and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to all the 311 calls received on helpline 15 and helped as many as 58 people on different roads. Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 27m187 motorbikes, 395 vehicles and 25,083 people. As many as 113 motorbikes and eight vehicles were impounded and 196 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents.

Dolphin and PRU also arrested 43 persons for violating the ban/law on wheelie, four for firing into the air and 51 persons for violating the Kite Flying Act.