PSP demands Seraiki province

MULTAN: The Pakistan Seraiki Party has criticised the government for creating rifts, inviting riots in the region through dividing the S Punjab Secretariat into Multan and Bahawalpur. It was criticised in a PSP Central Executive Committee meeting held in the chair of PSP chairperson Dr Nukhbah Taj Langah. The meeting demanded the government create Seraiki province instead of an administrative secretariat in the S Punjab.