PML-N to be reorganised, say party leaders

LAHORE: The PML-N senior leadership has expressed the resolve to reorganise the party in a more effective way and appoint committed and ideological workers to key offices.

An organizational meeting of the PML-N jointly chaired by Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal and Punjab President Rana Sanaullah decided to reorganize the party’s allied and youth wings.

The leadership was of the view that a large number of youths still sided with Muslim League Nawaz and the party considered them its assets.

Ahsan said the mandate of the PML-N League Nawaz was hijacked in the last general elections and now even more effective organizational structure would be formed.

He said the PML-N agenda guaranteed the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah said the stand of entire party stood vindicated after the dismissal of Judge Arshad Malik.

He said that PML-N expressed gratitude over the dismissal of Arshad Malik, adding the verdict proved Nawaz Sharif innocent and not guilty.

About the party reorganization, he said the process was underway in consultation with senior and junior members.

The meeting was attended by party stalwarts, including Awais Leghari, Atta Tarar and Azma Bokhari.