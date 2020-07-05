close
Sun Jul 05, 2020
July 5, 2020

No relief for Karachiites as 12-hour power outages continue in several areas

July 5, 2020

KARACHI: Despite K-Electric’s (KE) assurances on June 26 to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail that unannounced load-shedding in the city would come to an end in 48 hours and an increase in the power supply from the national grid from the usual supply of 650 megawatts (MW) to 800MW, the load-shedding of more than 12 hours continues in the city unabated.

Several areas of the city braved eight to 12 hours of power outages on Saturday. In the wee hours of the day, most areas of the city were without power.

