LGH gets donation for restoring respiratory system

LAHORE : A Pakistani philanthropist based in the United States has donated modern device – an alternative to ventilator – to Lahore General Hospital which is useful for restoring the respiratory system of coronavirus patients.

Accepting the donation of high flow oxygen nasal canula on Saturday, Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Amir Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar appreciated the donation by the philanthropist. LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Prof Khalid Waheed, Dr Laila Shafiq and other administrative doctors were also present.

Zia-ud-Din Butt, the philanthropist based in the US, said that PGMI and LGH's Corona Helpline and Telemedicine Service was instrumental in providing the best guidance and information on the virus to Pakistanis living abroad. As the result, Pakistani community there is learning about the precautions and safety measures against coronavirus. He praised that the way in which the people have been guided on coronavirus at home and abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of Prof. Al-freed Zafar. The PGMI principal said that Pakistanis all over the world are ambassadors of their beloved homeland. They always spared no effort in serving their countrymen and generously donated to share their grief.