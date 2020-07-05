Roti, naan prices increase

LAHORE : The Mutahidda Lahore Naanbai Association has increased the price of roti and naan following what it calls continuous rise in flour rates.

Aftab Aslam Gill, president of Muttahida Naanbai Association, said here Saturday that the price of wheat has gone up from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,800 per 40kg while the price of a bag of fine flour has gone up from Rs 805 to Rs 1050 in the market.

Consequently, he added, tandori roti has now become expensive by Rs 2 and naan by Rs 3. Now plain roti's price is Rs 8 while khameri roti would cost Rs. 12 and naan would be available at Rs 15.