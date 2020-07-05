Protest demo against police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The family members of a man who was killed in the Raiwind area staged a protest demonstration in front of Jinnah Hospital against police for not registering the FIR.
The protesters chanted slogans against police. The victim’s sister said the hospital administration had not handed over the body to the family despite lapse of three days.