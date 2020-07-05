close
July 5, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2020

Protest demo against police

Lahore

LAHORE : The family members of a man who was killed in the Raiwind area staged a protest demonstration in front of Jinnah Hospital against police for not registering the FIR.

The protesters chanted slogans against police. The victim’s sister said the hospital administration had not handed over the body to the family despite lapse of three days.

