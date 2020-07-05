World urged to address woes of Kashmiri children

Islamabad: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that international community should listen to address the woes of Kashmiri children sobbing on the bodies of those who are martyred by Indian forces, says a press release.

“India is touching new heights of oppression but the international conscience is in deep slumber. The Indian expansionist designs may lead to nuclear war,” he stated this while addressing the concluding ceremony of the ‘Ayyam-e-Zamin’ observed in connection with the Youm-e-Wiladat of Imam Ali Ibne Musa Al-Raza (AS). A memorial shield ‘Shams Al-Shamoos’ was also presented to the Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya on behalf of ‘Wal-Asr’ media cell.