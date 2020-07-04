Village Panchayat council rules draft approved

LAHORE:The 28th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Taimur Ahmad Khan and Raja Yasir Hamyun, senior member of Board of Revenue, law secretary, schools secretary and other officers.

The committee approved the proposal regarding distribution of windfall levy under Petroleum Policy 2012 on Natural Gas and Crude Oil and the amendment to Punjab Fisheries Ordinance 1961.

It approved the draft of Punjab Village Panchayat and Neighborhood Council (Election) Rules 2020 submitted by the Local Government Department and the proposal for the renewal of MoU for Deer Breeding and Hubara Research Centre Lal Sohanara Park Bahawalpur presented by the Wildlife Department. While agreeing with the proposal for reorganisation of the Board of Governors of Punjab Public Library, the committee confirmed the decisions taken in the previous meeting.