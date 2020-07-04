Arts council staff asked to work diligently

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai held the first introductory session with the staff of her institution after her appointment at Alhamra Hall III at Alhamra Art Centre.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that those who performed their duties diligently would be encouraged. “We need to work together for the betterment of the institution. All of us should be proud to be a part of a leading literary and cultural institution like Alhamra, and, the immoral attitudes would not be tolerated.” She asked the officials to would honestly and support each other to take the organisation to the heights of success. Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari and Assistant Director Admin Khurram Naveel were also present.