UET increases fee by 12pc

LAHORE:The financially challenged University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has increased its fees by 12 percent.

A spokesperson for the university said, the fee increase would be for new first year students, yet to be admitted, while the students already studying at the UET Lahore were exempted from this increase. All existing students will pay their fees according to the prospectus under which they were admitted.

Governor’s notice of UET issues welcomed: Teaching Staff Association (TSA) of UET Lahore has welcomed the notice taken by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on the issue of UET's financial crisis and salary cuts and demanded that UET-TSA should be represented in the committee set up to resolve the issues.

In a statement UET TSA spokesperson Dr Tanveer Qasim said that TSA was a representative organisation of teachers. "We want to tell the committee our problems. It is not just a matter of salary cuts, we are also facing other long-standing problems," he said and clarified that the protest in favour of the demands was conditional on the fulfillment of the promise. If they do not materialise, we will not withdraw our call for protest on 8th July.