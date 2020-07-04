Pakistan’s sovereignty to be protected at all costs

ISLAMABAD: The country’s top civilian and military leadership Friday reviewed internal and external security situation and resolved that sovereignty of Pakistan would be protected at all costs.



It was also resolved that Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with its neighbours but the nation has both the will and the capacity to defend territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review the internal and external security situation. The recent developments with regard to Ladakh clashes between China and India and security challenges faced by Pakistan are also understood to be deliberated upon during the meeting.

Minister for Defence Parvez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid attended the meeting.

The meeting expressed serious concern over the continued human rights violation by Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and urged the international community to take notice.

The meeting also paid glowing tributes to the bravery and coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies who successfully thwarted the recent attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Pakistan’s sovereignty to be protected at all costs. Photo: PID.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a review meeting on the progress of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of the CPEC Authority. The prime minister was apprised of the status of ongoing projects.

Presiding over the meeting, the prime minister said that CPEC is an excellent project in terms of socio-economic development of Pakistan and a guarantee of a bright future for Pakistan.

The CPEC project, the meeting emphasised, will be completed in all circumstances and its fruits will be delivered to every special and common Pakistani.

Appreciating the performance of CPEC Authority, the prime minister directed that all necessary steps be taken to make the performance and capacity of this body more efficient.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Umar Ayub, Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and senior officials of the concerned ministries.

Meanwhile, the prime minister chaired a review meeting to restructure the master plans of the federal capital, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan Friday directed that the roadmap for finalising the master plans and the report containing the interim strategy during the execution of this process be completed within one week.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the progress made so far in adapting and restructuring the master plans of major cities of Islamabad, Punjab and KP as per the present requirements. Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said that unplanned expansions in major cities in the last few years had not only posed serious threats to the environment but also caused complex problems in civic amenities, cities. He noted the limited green areas and adjacent agricultural lands were being affected and this situation could pose a serious threat to food security in the future.

The prime minister said that the process of amendments and upgrades in the master plan should be taken forward keeping in view the motivations and socio-economic activities of each city.