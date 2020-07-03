Robbers rape woman on roadside: IG orders CCPO to submit report

LAHORE: Neither the Police Response Unit (PRU) nor the Dolphin Squad could spot an ill-fated woman who was gang-raped alongside a road in the Gujjarpura Police Station limits. The victim (M) is an assistant in a homeopathic clinic in Saggian village. On the day of incident, the doctor along with M was on his way back home in a car when four robbers intercepted their car and made them hostage at gunpoint. They carried thorough search of the victims and deprived them of their valuables including cash and cell-phones. The two robbers dragged the woman out of the car, took her to the roadside and gang-raped her.

Mughalpura DSP told this scribe that Gujjarpura police have registered a case against four robbers-cum rapists. IG Punjab also took notice of the incident and ordered the CCPO to submit a report in this connection. He further directed the police to arrest the criminals soon.

This incident raises many questions about security. SP Civil Lines Dost Muhammad and SHO Gujjarpura Shahzeb were contacted for details, but their official cellphones found switched off.