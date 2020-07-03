Three Nigerians held for online fraud

GUJRANWALA: The FIA Cyber Crime Wing Gujranwala on Wednesday arrested three Nigerians nationalists on the charge of online fraud.

Complainant Faisal of Sialkot gave an application to the FIA stating that three accused while showing them as representative of an international company contacted him through Facebook and asked him for online investment. The applicant alleged that he invested Rs 1.5 million through the accused persons but after receiving money they disappeared. Later, the FIA after investigation traced the accused through bank accounts and arrested them from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Dhulley police on Wednesday arrested an accused involved in a rape and blackmailing case. A woman of Shama Colony in her application alleged that accused Ramzan gave her toxic syrup and later raped her. The woman alleged that the accused also made her objectionable videos and started blackmailing her for the last six months.

She alleged that accused Ramzan was now demanding Rs 1 million from her otherwise he was threatening to load her videos on social media. The police have arrested the accused and started investigation. On the report of the Gepco surveillance teams, police have arrested 383 persons for power theft in June. Chief Executive Mohsin Raza Khan said that detection bills of over Rs 10 million had been issued to them action against electricity theft would be carried on in the next days.