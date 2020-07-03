Ogdcl Achieved Another Milestone Start Commercial Production of Gas

Islamabad: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) being operator of Thal D&P.L with 100% working interest has started commercial production of Gas from its exploratory wells Thal East-1 and Bhambhra-1.

Both the wells are located in district Sukkur, Sindh Province. OGDCL indigenously completed 6” inch dia, 7.5 Km flow line from Bhambra Well # 1 to Thal East well # 1 and 8” inch dia, 28.8 Km flow line from Thal East well # 1 to Thal West Well # 1.

It is pertinent to mention that 8” dia, 12 Km flow line from Thal West Well # 1 to Kadanwari Plant was already completed in June, 2019 and well was injected into the system at that time. On june 26th, 2020, the first gas of Thal East well # 1 was injected into the system whereas on June 28th, 2020 the first gas of Bhambhra well # 1 was also injected into the system.

The gas is being processed at Kadanwari Plant for onward transmission to M/s SSGCL network. OGDCL is committed to provide 10 MMSCFD gas from Thal East # 1 well and 2.25 MMSCFD gas from Bhambhra well # 1.

OGDCL is aiming to intensify field development activities, completion of ongoing development projects and utilization of latest production techniques to maintain and optimize oil & gas output. The startup of commercial production would increase the gas production of the Company and of the Country thus helping in mitigating ever growing demand of domestic consumers and industry.***