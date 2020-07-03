close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
Pirates kidnap nine off Nigeria

World

AFP
July 3, 2020

OSLO: Pirates attacked a Norwegian vessel off the coast of Nigeria on Thursday and kidnapped nine Nigerian nationals onboard, the ships Norwegian owner BW Offshore said. The Sendje Berge, an offshore support vessel for the oil and gas industry, came under attack at 0320 GMT, BW Offshore said in a filing to the Oslo stock exchange.

