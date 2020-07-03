CJ seeks Centre’s reply on plea against virus campaign slogan

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday referred a matter pertaining to use of words "Corona Say Darna Nahi, Larna Hai (don’t be frightened of corona, fight it) to Islamic Ideology Council, seeking its opinion. Chief Justice was hearing a petition against use of these words by national newspapers, TV channels and official sources of communication.

The CJ ruled that council would deliberate on the issue in its next meeting and inform the president, prime minister and high court about its opinion.

During the hearing, CJ observed that according to preamble of the Constitution Supremacy belongs to Allah and life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the perfect example of enforcement of Allah’s injunctions. Parliament got limited supremacy in the face of Allah’s ultimate Supremacy.

Article 2-A of the Constitution explains that parliament’s supremacy is subservient to the Supremacy of Allah and His Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). When asked whether Islamic Ideology Council’s opinion was sought before use of words in question, federal law officer said he would have to find out how and who started using these words first.

Deputy attorney general added that no approval had been taken from the parliament. CJ reminded that prime minister also used these words; how can he use these words without approval of parliament; it seems government didn’t believe in parliament. The people who are at helm of the affairs should utter words carefully as their words depict national ideology, the CJ added.

The petitioner-lawyer Salman Idrees pleaded that no one can fight against Allah’s decision but our national newspapers, TV channels and government communication sources were using un-Islamic and immoral words challenging Supremacy of Allah. He requested the court to ban use of words “Corona Say Darna Nahi Larna Hai.” The court also sought reply from the federal government and adjourned hearing for indefinite period.