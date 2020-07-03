OGDC starts gas output at 2 wells

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), operator of Thal D&PL with 100 percent working interest, has started commercial production of gas from its exploratory wells Thal East-1 and Bhambhra-1, a statement said on Thursday.
Both the wells are located in district Sukkur, Sindh Province.
“The OGDCL has indigenously completed 6” inch diameter, 7.5 KM flow line from Bhambra Well-1 to Thal East Well-1 and 8” inch diameter, 28.8 KM flow line from Thal East Well-1 to Thal West Well-1,” the statement said.
It said on June 26, 2020, the first gas of Thal East Well-1 was injected into the system, whereas on June 28, 2020 the first gas of Bhambhra Well-1 was also injected into the system. The gas is being processed at Kadanwari Plant for onward transmission to M/s SSGCL network. OGDCL is committed to provide 10 MMSCFD gas from Thal East-1 well and 2.25 MMSCFD gas from Bhambhra Well-1, the company said in the statement.