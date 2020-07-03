OGDC starts gas output at 2 wells

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), operator of Thal D&PL with 100 percent working interest, has started commercial production of gas from its exploratory wells Thal East-1 and Bhambhra-1, a statement said on Thursday.

Both the wells are located in district Sukkur, Sindh Province.

“The OGDCL has indigenously completed 6” inch diameter, 7.5 KM flow line from Bhambra Well-1 to Thal East Well-1 and 8” inch diameter, 28.8 KM flow line from Thal East Well-1 to Thal West Well-1,” the statement said.

It said on June 26, 2020, the first gas of Thal East Well-1 was injected into the system, whereas on June 28, 2020 the first gas of Bhambhra Well-1 was also injected into the system. The gas is being processed at Kadanwari Plant for onward transmission to M/s SSGCL network. OGDCL is committed to provide 10 MMSCFD gas from Thal East-1 well and 2.25 MMSCFD gas from Bhambhra Well-1, the company said in the statement.