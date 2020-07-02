Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in jail because govt doesn't like his face, says Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was languishing in jail without a case against him.

Addressing a press conference here, he said similar was the case of Syed Khursheed Shah who was in jail for no crime, but, on the other hand, PTI ministers who had cases against them were free. He said that Mir-Shakil-ur-Rahman was in jail because Imran Khan did not like his face.