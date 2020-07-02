Miedema named FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year

LONDON: Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been named the Football Writers’ Association Women’s Footballer of the Year.

The Holland forward lost by a single vote last year but has claimed the accolade this season. She beat Chelsea’s Bethany England, taking the trophy by just one vote, to be named the third FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year.

Miedema was the Women’s Super League’s Golden Boot winner for the past two seasons. She topped the standings with 14 goals before the season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic and is the leading scorer in Women’s Champions League this term with 10.

Chelsea’s Norwegian creative talent Guro Reiten and Lyon’s England full-back Lucy Bronze were joint-third, just ahead of Manchester City and England’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 Bronze Boot winner Ellen White.