Drive against blame game on Covid-19 lauded

LAHORE: Punjab Minister of human rights and minority affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed that their campaign to curb accusing different groups of spreading Covid-19 in the country has been appreciated at a large scale.

The campaign was launched by the ministry with the support of an NGO working on peace and harmony. The minister said he had presented a report of this campaign titled "A campaign to counter hate and discrimination during Covid-19" to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said the CM appreciated the campaign and said he had seen billboards, banners, and streamers carrying the messages that discouraged blame game regarding the spread of Covid-19. The CM also ensured his full support to the NGO and the human rights ministry in its upcoming work for this noble cause.

The Youth Development Foundation (YDF) team collaborated with the ministry and recorded messages of religious leaders and other notables. These messages were aired on TV channels, Radio channels, cable television networks, said Shahid Rehmat, Executive Director, YDF.

Those interviewed for messages included Allama Raghib Naeemi, Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Allama Muhammad Akbar Hussain, Allama Abdul Khabir Azad, Bishop Sebastian Shaw, Ali Akbar Natiq and others.