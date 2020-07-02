close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
July 2, 2020

Imran Khan to remain PM until 2023

Lahore

July 2, 2020

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said Imran Khan is not a leader to be deterred by the Opposition’s threats for protest, and he is and will remain prime minister till 2023. He expressed these views during his meeting with Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb here on Wednesday. The two leaders exchanged views on the prevailing political situation in the country and discussed the opposition strategy. Chaudhry Sarwar said all the Opposition had become minus and they had no future in the country. The Country’s reversion to corruption stands ruled out, he added. He claimed that decisions were being taken in the country for the first time keeping in view the norms of merit and transparency. He stated Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take Pakistan ahead while the Opposition wanted to take it backwards. The political opponents should wait for 2023 general election with patience. All the resources will be utilised for development and prosperity of the country. PTI is working conforming to the aspirations of the common man, the Punjab governor said.

