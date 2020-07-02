Man dies of electrocution

A man died of electrocution at his house in Mujahid Colony on Tuesday. Rescuers took the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 17-year-old Ghulam Mustafa, son of Ismail. According to the Nazimabad police, he was trying to switch on the water machine button when he suffered an electric shock.

Separately, an elderly man died after a train hit him near Ghaggar Phatak within the limits of the Steel Town police station. The police said that the man was crossing the railway track when the train hit and killed him. The body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 65-year-old Abdul Sattar.