Japan receives first mango cargo from Pakistan

TOKYO: Japan has received the first consignment of Pakistani mangoes with more expected to follow despite complicated process in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ambassador of Pakistan for Japan Imtiaz Ahmed inaugurated ceremony for the arrival of mangoes, Chaunsa and Sindhri, along with Ramzan Siddique, a well-known businessman who imported mangoes to Japan. Tahir Cheema, commercial consul at Pakistan embassy also attended the event.

Ahmed told The News that importing mangoes to Japan was a complicated process due to the corona epidemic.

“Our team is grateful to the commercial consul and the Japanese government for their special consideration regarding the inspection of mangoes and recognising inspection of Pakistani institutions,” he said. “We are trying to bring more mangoes to Japan this year as compared to the last year and try to maintain the best impression that has been created among the Japanese people regarding Pakistani mangoes.”

The ambassador said Siddique’s efforts increased import of Pakistani mangoes to Japan.

“We want more Pakistanis to come forward and become a source of foreign exchange for Pakistan by importing not only mangoes but also other commodities,” he said.

Cheema said Pakistani government is trying to get permission from the Japanese government to import other fruits and vegetables to increase Pakistan’s exports to Japan. “We are trying to import much medical equipment or surgical instruments directly from Pakistan to Japan,” he said. “In the past, these devices came to Japan via Germany. However, we are trying to get Pakistani companies to export these items directly to Japan and increase Pakistan’s exports.”

Japan is a high-value market of mangoes. Market shares in United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Belgium and Netherlands are rising steadily. Considering an expected reduction in exports this year, Japanese market should further be tapped.