Efforts for women’s empowerment hailed

Islamabad: The government of Japan will continue extending support to further empower and strengthen the Pakistani women as their effective participation in the progress and development of the country is very pivotal.

This was stated by Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mstsuda Kuninori in a statement.

He extended congratulations to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar on becoming Pakistan Army’s first female officer to be promoted to that rank.

"This [accomplishment] should indeed be a moment of pride and inspiration for all Pakistani women," he said.

The envoy said promotion of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar was a great inspirational success story for all Pakistani women who must feel pride and encouragement for pursuing their dreams.

"Empowering women is one of the most important tasks in Japan and that we are seeing an increase in the number of female members of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces," he said.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s efforts on promoting women’s empowerment in various fields of society.

“We have been extending support and cooperation to the Government of Pakistan as well as to the private institutions by funding projects such as girls’ education, women’s skill development and vocational training and so on,” he said.