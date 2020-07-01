Govt must go, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said country needs a prime minister for Pakistan but unfortunately we only have prime minister of PTI.

He tweets, “Will hold press conference in #Lahore tomorrow InshAllah We need a Prime Minister of Pakistan. Unfortunately we only have a Prime Minister of PTI. PM call’s himself ‘only option’. The people of Pakistan want anyone but him. This Government must go.”