PML-N appeals to SC to take notice of excessive loadshedding in Karachi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh leader Khwaja Tariq Nazir said on Tuesday that the electricity loadshedding being carried out by the K-Electric during the coronavirus pandemic and frequent power outages during these hot weather conditions had made the lives of consumers miserable.

He appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the K-Electric’s inability to supply an uninterrupted power supply to the city and said strict action was needed to rectify the power supply company.

Nazir said the K-Electric had so far failed to bring about any improvement in its furnace oil power generation plant and the power distribution network despite tall claims. He said the KE had created an “artificial crisis” for money only and was punishing the people of Karachi. In most areas, consumers were facing outages of 10 hours a day in many spans, and the worst-hit areas were receiving electricity for just four hours a day, the PML-N leader said.

Severe power supply breakdowns at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board water pumping stations, especially at bulk water supply facilities at Dhabeji, had put consumers in great mental agony, he said.

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal also strongly condemned the K-Electric for carrying out prolonged and unannounced loadshedding in Karachi. He said that the recent artificial crisis of furnace oil was actually an attempt to sell the company against a handsome price by showing a strong financial position of the power company in documents.

“In order to maximise its balance sheet and profit for the intended buyers at the closing month of the financial year -- June, the K- Electric did not purchase furnace oil in order to get a handsome price from the buyers by fraudulently showing the profitability of the company,” he said.