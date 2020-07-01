IG briefed on security issues

LAHORE:Punjab IG presided over a meeting held at Safe City Authority Headquarters Qurban Lines here on Tuesday. Security of sensitive places, violation of traffic rules, patrolling and monitoring systems along with other issues were examined. The IG issued orders regarding crime control, wheelie, kite flying and Dolphin Force.

The IG was briefed that with the help of safe city Lahore cameras, video recordings of around 5,952 cases including dacoity, murder and theft had been provided for investigation whereas during current year, around 6 lac 16 thousand and 18 challans were issued. Challans were sent to 3 lac 40 thousand vehicles, 2 lac 58 thousand motorcycles and rickshaws and 9 thousand commercial vehicles.