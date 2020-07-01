Arts council farewell

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council organised a farewell party for its retiring employee here on Thursday at Alhamra Arts Centre.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Saman Rai congratulated and greeted the employee and wished him all the best for his upcoming life, saying, “Retirement is equal to freedom, so I hope you enjoy doing the things that you don’t have time for before. Congratulations and happy retirement”.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Admin Alhamra Aftab Ahmed Ansari praised the 35 years of services of outgoing Mason Muhammad Arif on his retirement and giving him a certificate of appreciation and said that Muhammad Arif Mason efficiently performed his duties and he is fortunate that he is beautifully completing his tenure.