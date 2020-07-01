Pakistan Post, HBL ink accord

Rawalpindi : Pakistan Post will enter the world of digital technology for the first time in the history of the country from the new financial year. In this regard, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) will make an investment of Rs118 billion in Pakistan Post under a 20-year strategic agreement, says a press release.

It will help improve the infrastructure of 13,000 post offices across the country, especially in remote areas, connect data of savings banks, pension payments, money orders and other services through online technology, and enhance the efficiency of all sectors.

With the new financial year, Pakistan Post will soon be able to avail this most important institution of national service as a new infrastructure and modern logistics company Pakistan Post will also play a significant role in the development of commerce industry.