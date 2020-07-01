DC visits ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ exhibition

Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat visited an exhibition of ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ and Islamic relics here at the Centaurus.

Hamza Shafqaat who was welcomed by management of the mega shopping mall was moved by seeing ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’, ‘Chaddar of Rauza-e-Rasool’ (SAW) and other holy relics. Expressing his views he said such events which provide spiritual satisfaction to Muslims should be held on regular basis.

Thousands of faithful visit daily visit 10-day exhibition, which will continue till July 3. Many notable including Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadari, Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Lahore, Maulana, ex Naval Chief Admiral (r) Abdul Aziz Mirza and diplomats have visited the exhibition.