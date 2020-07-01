Amir Muqam asks PM to quit

MINGORA: Demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan to quit, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial head Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had become burden on the nation and country.

“The budget session has proved to be a vote of no-confidence in Niazi as his party received only 160 votes,” he told a political gathering at Sangota area of Swat.

Amir Maqam claimed that the whole nation had been demanding resignation from Imran Khan. “In his political career, Imran Khan was always dependent on others like a parasite.

And to save his government, he is arranging parties for the parliamentarians. Imran Niazi and company has destroyed the economy of the country,” the PML-N leader said. Imran Khan and his team were involved in massive corruption.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a group of mafias, who were responsible for sugar, flour and patrol shortage, he added.

“This is the worst government in the history of Pakistan.

Imran Khan and his friends are busy in looting the country, and are responsible for destroying various institutions of the state including

education, economy and industry. I wonder how corrupt Imran Niazi and his colleagues demand accountability of other politicians,” he added.

Earlier, Sher Ali Shah Advocate, President Kabal Bar Association, announced to quit Qaumi Watan Party and joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz along with his colleagues.