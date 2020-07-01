Gang busted in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police in Garhi Habibullah arrested a gang of robbers and recovered stolen goods worth over Rs800, 000 from them, an official said. “We have busted a three-member-gang of robbers and seized goods worth over Rs800,000, which was stolen from Guldahri area last month,” Gulzar Khan, the deputy superintendent of police, Balakot, told a news conference in Garhi Habibullah. Flanked by M Waqa, the SHO Garhi Habibullah Police Station, he said that the gangsters were arrested after a scientific investigation. “We have been expecting their involvement in other such robberies but it would be premature to say anything about this at this stage,” said Gulzar Khan. He said that those arrested were identified as M Waqas, M Shafqat and Mussadiq Ali. “I appeal people of Garhi Habibullah to extend their cooperation in finding criminals and narcotics peddlers,” said the official.